As “difficult” as some video games may be, there’s still at least some sense that eventually good (i.e., you) will prevail.

The free iOS app “Trap Adventure 2,” on the other hand, is not about happy endings. It is a cold reflection of the real world. Not only is death inevitable, but it feels at times like the world is actively trying to kill you. Because it really is.

As a player, the structures around you take on a life of their own as they antagonize, and ultimately play accomplices to, your demise. Over and over and over again.

“Trap Adventure 2” is the follow up to 2013′s “Trap Adventure,” which was also touted as the “hardest retro game.” These “Super Mario” clones were not by some lord of the underworld, as you’d assume, but by developer Hiroyoshi Oshiba.

In fact, Oshiba warns App Store visitors that this game will test every last bit of one’s mettle.

Caution!! This may be the most hardest, irritating, frustrating game EVER. If you tend to exasperate often, I recommend you not play this game. It will literally drive you insane. I PROMISE. As written above, this game is VERY STRESSFUL. You may get so irritated and frustrated that you throw your phone out the window. I can’t take any responsibilities for the displeasure this game may cause. Even after reading this you are still eager to play the game, then go ahead.

All that being said, watching players’ deaths unfold is actually entertaining, specifically when you’re watching someone else play.