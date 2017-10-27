Travel Destinations: 3 Interesting Things To Do on Krakow Tours In Poland

Wondering where your next trip should be to? Discover Krakow Tours in Poland! Here are 3 interesting things to do while visiting.

“Krakow - the most beautiful city in Eastern Europe, a city depicting Poland, its culture, customs, and history.” - Rafal Moryto, CEO - DiscoverCracow.com

1. Discover art.

Come experience art of the Middle ages. You’ll have the opportunity to admire street art, Renaissance art and architecture masterpieces.

2. Experience live music.

Krakow is a music lover’s paradise. Prepare to discover nooks and crannies that are full of varieties of music. U Mania is a legendary jazz club worth experiencing while in town.

3. Enjoy family activities.

When in Krakow, you and your family can enjoy activities such as visiting the Market Square. Forms of entertainment include street performers and festivals. Or let the kids run free and chase the pigeons in the square.

