Travis Scott is a proud new papa, as evidenced by his Monday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The Texas-born rapper has had a banner year with the release of his smash album “Astroworld﻿” and the birth of his first child, Stormi Webster, with longtime girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

“She’s so animated,” Scott told DeGeneres of his daughter, born in February. “She’s, like, running around the house right now on this new, like, walker, and she’s turning into a full-blown runner.”

Like many first-time dads, Scott admitted to having a few delivery room jitters. He thanked Kris Jenner for helping him through the emotional process.

“She held me down because it was so scary,” he said. “But I cut the umbilical cord, and she held me down. Mama KJ ― she’s the best.”

The 26-year-old was nonetheless filled with “uncontrollable” emotion once he held Stormi for the first time.

“I never thought I could just love something so hard,” he said. “It’s crazy.”