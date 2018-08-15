Travis Scott Gifts $100,000 To Fans Because 'Life Is Hectic'

Travis Scott is paying it forward ― literally.
The rapper announced on social media Tuesday night that because “life is hectic” and “hard for the kids,” “I decided to unload my bank account on u guys.” He said he’s giving away $100,000 to fans.
Epic Records confirmed to Billboard that Scott was indeed doling out dough to fans who tweet or comment on his Instagram post with lyrics to their favorite “Trav song” and their Cash App username.
Thousands quickly responded. Scott’s Instagram post had more than 450,000 comments, and his Twitter post had upwards of 95,000 as of Wednesday morning.
Twitter screenshots appear to show that Scott has, in fact, been giving people some cash:
While it’s entirely possible this is an advertising ploy, recipients of the money are sharing their excitement on social media: