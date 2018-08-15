Travis Scott Gifts $100,000 To Fans Because 'Life Is Hectic'

Travis Scott is paying it forward ― literally.

The rapper announced on social media Tuesday night that because “life is hectic” and “hard for the kids,” “I decided to unload my bank account on u guys.” He said he’s giving away $100,000 to fans.

SO I KNOW ITS HARD FOR THE KIDS

SO I DECIDED TO UNLOAD MY BANK ACCOUNT ON U GUYS. IM BUSTING DOWN $100,000 AND GIVING AWAY TO ANY FANS THAT CAN TWEET ME THERE CASH TAG WITH LYRICS FROM ASTRO. GANG !! pic.twitter.com/7o3KlxnTm2 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 14, 2018

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Aug 14, 2018 at 3:15pm PDT

Epic Records confirmed to Billboard that Scott was indeed doling out dough to fans who tweet or comment on his Instagram post with lyrics to their favorite “Trav song” and their Cash App username.

Thousands quickly responded. Scott’s Instagram post had more than 450,000 comments, and his Twitter post had upwards of 95,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Twitter screenshots appear to show that Scott has, in fact, been giving people some cash:

Check ur account just dropped a lite 50 for ya https://t.co/n1ok11UMQz — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 14, 2018

Love ur life kid pic.twitter.com/fT2nHDzT7u — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 15, 2018

While it’s entirely possible this is an advertising ploy, recipients of the money are sharing their excitement on social media: