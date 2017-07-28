Treat Yo'self To This Glorious 'Parks And Recreation' Reunion

Two years have passed since “Parks and Recreation” aired its final episode, leaving us more distraught than Leslie Knope in the midst of a waffle shortage.

Luckily, most of the show’s cast members have gone on to do big things, like run from dinosaurs and play grumpy cats, so we were thrilled when a handful of our faves delivered the Pawnee reunion of our dreams.

“Parks and Recreation” stars Amy Poehler, Retta, Aubrey Plaza and Chris Pratt all reunited at the premiere of Plaza’s new film, “Ingrid Goes West,” in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Legends supporting legends.

The actress stars as a slightly deranged, social-media-obsessed woman who catfishes her way into the life of an Instagram influencer played by Elizabeth Olsen.

Pratt and Plaza, who played husband and wife on the NBC series, even walked the red carpet together, giving us major Janet Snakehole and Burt Macklin vibes. Poehler, of course, joined in on the fun, too.

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Yes, please.

Michael Kovac via Getty Images Our hearts.

The cast reunited in full later, posing for photos which may or may not become our new bedroom wallpaper in the near future.

