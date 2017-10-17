Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

What is happening to Dana Loesch right now is wrong. Very very wrong.

In case you missed it, the nationally syndicated host has been forced to pack up and move from her home because of threats made by those who do not like the fact that she is not only an ardent defender of the second amendment, but also a proud spokesperson for the NRA.

There are those who will try to justify this by saying that Loesch is somehow a death merchant or something because of the positions on guns that she holds and promotes on behalf of the country’s largest firearms advocacy group. They say that Loesch is promoting violence and hatred while claiming people are dying because of her, so therefore it is ok in their minds to make these threats and terrorize her the way she is terrorizing America.

This is, of course, the type of dangerous thinking that brings us militant groups like ANTIFA. You see, violence is justified to these people as long as there is violence on the other side so they can claim self- defense. And since in the minds of those threatening her, Loesch’s rhetoric leads to violence, it is therefore acceptable to do this to her because they are simply fighting fire with fire.

Except that it isn’t acceptable. Not at all.

Even if you are against what Loesch believes on guns, it is not like she is going around encouraging people to shoot at others unprovoked and kill them. She simply thinks the second amendment should be interpreted a certain way and that specific policies are preferable in this regard. In a Democratic Republic such as ours, she has that right, even if you do not like it.

More to the point, though, regardless of how you feel about Loesch or anything she may advocate for, think through the implications of what escalating your hatred of her to this level results in.

This is exactly the line of thinking that 60’s radicals like Bill Ayers used to morally rationalize using bombs and other forms of violence. Because once you have convinced yourself that not only is the other side wrong, but they are evil who must be stopped by any means necessary, there is literally nothing you cannot talk yourself into doing for the “greater good.”

For point of reference, this is how every major type of ethnic cleansing has started throughout history.

Dana Loesch is a strong and independent woman, and surely, she does not need me standing up for her.

But I will, anyway.