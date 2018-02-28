WEIRD NEWS
Women Are Tying The Knot With Trees For A Very Good Reason

By David Moye and Chris McGonigal

You may now kiss the branch, er, bride.

A group of women in Oaxaca, Mexico, recently had a marriage ceremony that was truly “tree-mendous”: All the grooms were trees. The blushing brides are all activists.

The mass marriage was meant to draw attention to illegal logging, a serious problem in Mexico, where a third of the land area is covered by forest, U.K.’s Metro reports.

Tree bride Dolores Leycigi said the ceremony was a serious statement about the planet’s future.

“Marrying a tree is a way of protesting, to say that we need to stop exterminating Mother Earth every day, every minute, every second,” she tells Ruptly, a news agency, in the video above.

The marriages aren’t legally binding, but tree bride Andrea Tanat said getting hitched with a tree still requires a serious commitment.

“I thought it was very interesting that we have a commitment, not only with this tree, but with all of nature,” she says to Ruptly. “I thought about how much we’ve already damaged nature, so I decided to come and get married.”

  • PATRICIA CASTELLANOS via Getty Images
    An environmental activist kisses a tree during an event called "Marry a Tree" in the community of San Jacinto Amilpas, Oaxaca State, Mexico, on Feb. 25, 2018.
  • PATRICIA CASTELLANOS via Getty Images
    "Marry a tree" began as a ritual of giving thanks to Mother Earth carried out by the organization "Bedani," and later gave way to a symbolic wedding based on Inca customs where women and men "marry" trees in a rite led by Peruvian actor and environmentalist Richard Torres.
  • PATRICIA CASTELLANOS via Getty Images
  • PATRICIA CASTELLANOS via Getty Images
  • PATRICIA CASTELLANOS via Getty Images
    A group of environmental activists plant a tree.
  • PATRICIA CASTELLANOS via Getty Images
    A group of environmental activists hold a traditional ceremony.
  • PATRICIA CASTELLANOS via Getty Images
    Environmental activists hug and kiss a tree during the event.
