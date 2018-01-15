Trends to Watch out for Software development in India in 2018

As everywhere else in the world, software development in India is continuously transforming and evolving, with developers being exposed to new tools, frameworks and languages to create rich, innovative solutions for clients. Let’s take a look at the trends that are likely to dominate software development this year:

Edge Computing in IoT

Nearly everything in the world, from vehicles to home appliances to healthcare equipment – is connected, and collects and shares data today. It is therefore going to be crucial for software development companies in India to come up with quicker, cheaper and more efficient ways of processing that data. Experts believe that ‘edge computing’ will be extremely important; this will facilitate connected devices to carry out quicker analysis in real time, more so if connectivity is poor. Edge computing refers to analyzing data near the source, that is, close to the device, with a network of data centers. This will help companies be more time and cost efficient, provide more security and privacy, and reduce latency.

Cloud Experience

Today there is a greater reliance on cloud computing, as it allows easy, anytime, anywhere access and storage of large volumes of data. Manufacturers of electronic devices are switching over rapidly to cloud driven software, and service companies are moving their ERP apps into the cloud. We can expect more businesses cutting across industries to demand cloud computing. As such, cloud experience could well be a crucial factor for any software development outsourcing company.

Wearable Devices

Move over smart watches and fitness devices, today we have a plethora of wearables like camera equipped eye glasses, sensor packed sports equipment, healthcare equipment and more. One can expect to see the big guns like Samsung, Apple and Google roll out more wearable products. It will be up to the software development firms to create services and apps for those products, as they depend on intricate algorithms for data processing.

Greater Automation of Manual Tasks via ChatOps

An increasing number of companies are switching over to group chat applications for seamless business operations – and this includes creating and shipping of software apps. Automated and centralized bots, workflow tools and robust integrations enable teams to ship software easily and more efficiently. They help to draw up steady and reliable workflows, minimizing overheads and errors seen with manual involvement. The continuous, real time intra team visibility affords greater clarity regarding the status of specific tasks in the production line.

Increased Use of Software Intelligence for Monitoring Software

Software development companies in India that are truly innovative, are relying on software intelligence to tackle problems that directly impact their customers. The new generation of monitoring tools are delving deep to identify errors in the performance of their software, and the experience their customers have. Software intelligence makes it possible to pinpoint poor user experience, along with recommendations on rectifying it. By having a central platform that combines the monitoring processes, you can integrate errors and crash reports with performance information to identify the source of the problems. It also offers a comprehensive view of the user’s session, so that you can see the actions taken prior to the manifestation of the error. This allows companies to perform error resolution swiftly and with more precision, and to afford enhanced UX to their customers. It minimizes time wasted in searching for answers and helps developers create more robust software. You can talk to a software development outsourcing company for software intelligence monitored apps.

Adopting AI

This is probably one of the obvious ones, but a crucial one nonetheless; in fact, it has almost become mandatory if you want to stay a step ahead of the competition. Thanks to this trend, virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa, and big data will also witness a growth boom, and become more complex. Machine learning and AI help companies digitize the costumer experience and eliminate human involvement (and consequently, error) in large scale processes, and are altering the value proposition with smart, AI enabled products. The earlier you as a business adopt this technology, the more you stand to gain.

Virtual Reality

VR headsets are commercially available and garnered a great deal of interest, but the adoption was low last year because of the huge costs. Getting virtual reality to be in the mainstream, common use will be a challenge software development agencies in India will need to tackle; especially since HTC and Facebook have big VR plans for 2018. They have already cut prices of their headsets. Experts believe that this year will witness attempts by the tech giants to extend the reach of VR beyond just gaming. Software developers will need to gear up and team up with manufacturers to breathe life into VR apps.

Continuous Code Deployment

The Universe may have begun with a big bang, but things are changing in the software world. Rather than bulky releases, major software companies like Microsoft are today choosing to deliver steady updates to their core software. With continuous deployment, you reduce the time between writing the code and actually delivering it to your users. For this, you need infrastructure to automate the phases that eventually lead to the software being released. If problems are encountered during testing, the changes are rolled back, or the problems are fixed rapidly by manual intervention. This enables companies to deploy the code securely and consistently several times through the day; Amazon does this every few seconds. This method is definitely preferable over having a huge release deadline coming up, without having the ability to observe how the software is functioning.