Summer wedding season isn’t the only time you can wear a dress to a wedding. Fall is the perfect backdrop for wearing elegant styles and cozy fabrics like velvet and lace, and because the temperature is crisp (but not unbearably cold), your wedding guest attire options are endless.

That’s why we’ve found some of the most stylish fall wedding options out there, from mesh dresses with the right amount of coverage, to jewel-toned velvet that feels a bit luxe. And, did we mention they’re all under $100?

Below, check out 17 dresses you can wear to a fall wedding