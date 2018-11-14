While the votes were still being recounted in Florida’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races on Tuesday, “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt complained that the process took the fun out of finding out the results on Election Night.

Her Fox colleague Brian Kilmeade promptly interjected that he’d take accuracy over fun.

“Goddamn, I’ve never seen anyone say something too dumb for ‘Fox & Friends,’ Noah sniped about Earhardt. “Even Brian Kilmeade was like, ‘Look, I chug Tide from a box, and even I think that’s stupid!’”