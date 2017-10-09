COMEDY
10/09/2017 12:59 pm ET

Trevor Noah And Comedian Neal Brennan Figure Out How To End The Gun Control Debate

NFL players could have this issue fixed by halftime.
By Andy McDonald

The gun control debate is not so much a debate, but rather two sides yelling at one another with their fingers in their ears. So, certainly, there needs to be a new approach taken if any progress is going to be made.

“Chappelle’s Show” co-creator Neal Brennan stopped by “The Daily Show” to talk with Trevor Noah about how the U.S. can quickly move the gun debate forward.

Instead of kneeling for the national anthem, says Brennan, NFL players should stand and hold AR-15s over their heads.

Musician Eric Benét tweeted out a similar suggestion. 

Yep, that would do it.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Best Scenes From Milwaukee On HuffPost's Listen To America Tour
Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Gun Control Sports Trevor Noah The Daily Show Neal Brennan
Trevor Noah And Comedian Neal Brennan Figure Out How To End The Gun Control Debate
CONVERSATIONS