Trevor Noah Sniffs Out Another Appalling Thing Ben Carson Has Done

Trevor Noah went to town on Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”

Noah took aim at Carson’s “bullshit” pledge to save his department money following reports he had spent more than $31,000 on a new dining set for his office. He joked that the spending spree wasn’t “the biggest scandal yet,” before airing footage of Carson farting during a recent Fox News interview.

“But let’s not let this hilarious moment distract us from the real issue,” said Noah. “While supporting deep budget cuts to his department, Carson is spending lavishly on dining sets and lounge furniture and $5,000 chairs, which is not OK.”