Trevor Noah Lists All The Clinton Scandals That The Trumps Are Now Suspected Of

Trevor Noah has noted how members of President Donald Trump’s administration are now allegedly doing many of the things they previously criticized Hillary Clinton for doing.
“Private emails, working with Goldman Sachs, being shady with foundation money,” the comedian said on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”
“I wouldn’t be shocked if we find out that they were also wearing pantsuits in secret,” Noah lightheartedly added.
Then he said it’s time for Clinton to flip the script and adopt some of Trump’s habits.
Find out his slightly NSFW suggestions in the clip above.