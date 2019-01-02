BLACK VOICES
Trevor Noah Says The Sweetest Things About His 91-Year-Old Grandmother's Squad

“It’s amazing to watch," said "The Daily Show" host.
By Lee Moran

Trevor Noah clearly has much love for his nonagenarian grandmother, who lives back in South Africa.

In a behind-the-scenes bit that “The Daily Show” released Monday, the comedian hailed his 91-year-old relative and her “squad of grannies” — describing them as “like a weird team of superheroes.”

Each has a specialty, said Noah — with his grandmother possessing what he could only describe as a “bulletproof” memory.

“She’s got a better memory than me, my mom, everyone,” he said. “It’s amazing to watch.”

Check out the clip here:

And his earlier interview with his grandmother here:

