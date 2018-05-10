Trevor Noah Can't Get Enough Of Don Blankenship's Nutty Concession Speech

GOP candidate Don Blankenship’s loss in the West Virginia Senate primary provided comic fodder for Trevor Noah on Wednesday’s “The Daily Show.”
The comedian dissected the inadvertently comic aspects of former coal executive Blankenship’s campaign, from his giving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) the nickname “Cocaine Mitch” to repeatedly admitting he did prison time for his role in the 2010 Upper Big Branch mining disaster.
And “even in defeat, this man was TV gold,” Noah noted, before airing Blankenship’s truly weird concession speech.
Check out the clip above.