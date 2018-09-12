COMEDY
Trevor Noah Breaks Down Why Donald Trump's Controversial 9/11 Tweet Wasn't 'That Bad'

Trump faced a backlash over his minimal post marking the terror attacks, but "The Daily Show" host thinks it was a "huge step in the right direction."
By Lee Moran

In the grand scheme of things, Trevor Noah doesn’t think President Donald Trump’s commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks was “that bad.”

Trump drew ire for this minimal post on his favorite social media platform:

But on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” host Noah said Trump’s message was actually a “huge step in the right direction,” despite it appearing to have been “ghostwritten by a calendar.”

It “didn’t say there were fine people on both sides” and it was likely “the most factually accurate” thing Trump has tweeted in the last three months, Noah noted. 

Noah wasn’t as glowing in his review of Trump’s previous controversial comments about the attacks.

Check out the clip here:

