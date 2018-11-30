Trevor Noah couldn’t quite believe his ears.

“The Daily Show” host on Thursday poked fun at President Donald Trump for inadvertently making a surprise admission about doubting his own tremendousness.

Noah aired footage of Trump explaining that his organization didn’t pull negotiations on a Russian real estate deal during the 2016 presidential election campaign because “there was a good chance that I wouldn’t have won.”

“Hold up, hold up, hold up, whoa, wait, did you hear what he just said?” Noah responded. “He said the reason that he didn’t stop his business dealings is because he also thought he would lose. He just said that.”

“In Trump’s defense, I understand why he did it. Like, I would have told him the same thing,” he added.