"Let's say you kill all the drug dealers...do you also kill doctors who over-prescribe painkillers? And do you kill family members who buy opioids for their addicted loved ones?"— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 21, 2018
-Trevor on Trump’s death penalty idea for drug traffickers
Trevor Noah believes that President Donald Trump may be “the right man for the job” to help kids stay off drugs.
On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” Noah aired a chilling (spoof) anti-drugs public service announcement — starring Trump himself.
“According to polls, two-thirds of American teenagers think Donald Trump is totes lame,” said Noah. “So to keep them off drugs, all the president needs to do is to pretend that he takes drugs, which shouldn’t be that hard.”
Check out the parody commercial in the clip above.