TONIGHT: VA Secretary David Shulkin: OUT— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 29, 2018
Doctor who’s seen Trump naked: IN pic.twitter.com/PgdkOTYe1I
Trevor Noah thinks he knows why President Donald Trump wants to promote his doctor, Ronny L. Jackson, to Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” the comedian said it “sort of makes sense.”
“Anyone who’s seen me naked deserves a reward,” said Noah, while mimicking Trump. “So it was either this promotion or paying him $130,000, and I’m never doing that again.”
