Trevor Noah Suggests The Naked Reason Why Donald Trump Is Promoting His Doctor

"Sort of makes sense."
By Lee Moran

Trevor Noah thinks he knows why President Donald Trump wants to promote his doctor, Ronny L. Jackson, to Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” the comedian said it “sort of makes sense.”

“Anyone who’s seen me naked deserves a reward,” said Noah, while mimicking Trump. “So it was either this promotion or paying him $130,000, and I’m never doing that again.”

Check out the clip above.

