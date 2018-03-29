TONIGHT: VA Secretary David Shulkin: OUT Doctor who’s seen Trump naked: IN pic.twitter.com/PgdkOTYe1I

Trevor Noah thinks he knows why President Donald Trump wants to promote his doctor, Ronny L. Jackson, to Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” the comedian said it “sort of makes sense.”

“Anyone who’s seen me naked deserves a reward,” said Noah, while mimicking Trump. “So it was either this promotion or paying him $130,000, and I’m never doing that again.”