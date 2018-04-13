Trevor Noah Says The Scary Truth About Trump's Rumored Love Child

The New Yorker investigated a claim that the National Enquirer’s publishing company paid off a doorman in Trump Tower to keep quiet about a child Trump supposedly fathered with an employee. Several former employees of the publisher anonymously told The New Yorker that the tabloid’s reporters followed up on the story, and said the doorman passed a lie-detector test. The New Yorker, however, found no evidence of a Trump love child, and the Trump Organization denied the allegation.