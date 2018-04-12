Trevor Noah criticized President Donald Trump’s tweeted threats to fire missiles at Syria in retaliation for its domestic chemical attack.

But not for reasons you might think.

“The Daily Show” host on Wednesday had a problem with the president’s choice of words. Trump seemed to be acting more like a matchmaker than world leader when he responded to Russia’s warning that it would shoot down any U.S. missiles by tweeting: “Get ready Russia because they will be coming nice and new and ‘smart.’ ”

“It sounds like he’s trying to fix them up with the missiles,” Noah said. “It’s like he’s saying to the Russians, ’I know you don’t like blind dates but these missiles they’re really nice, really smart. Just come, no pressure. It’s just a launch.”