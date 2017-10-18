COMEDY
Trevor Noah 'Reveals' Why Donald Trump's Love For Mitch McConnell Is Real

"Isn't that love?"

Trevor Noah isn’t buying the reported animosity between President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

On Tuesday, “The Daily Show” host lightheartedly dissected the duo’s Rose Garden news conference in which Trump stressed their relationship was “very good.”

Noah was initially dubious about Trump’s comments, and said it was “funny watching these two try and sell us their romance.” But he had second thoughts after playing out news reports suggesting that Trump and the lawmaker were indeed not the best of friends.

“I’m going to take that back, actually, that does sound like real love,” joked Noah. “Isn’t that love? Every phone call devolves into a profane shouting match? That’s love.”

Check out the segment above, and Noah’s “resting Mitch face” below:

