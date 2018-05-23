Trevor Noah isn’t likely to score an interview with Donald Trump anytime soon, given the president’s penchant for speaking with friendly media outlets. But if “The Daily Show” host did get a chance to grill the commander in chief, he’d ask the one question no one else has dared to:

What’s one question @TrevorNoah would ask Donald Trump? Watch the @TheDailyShow host on @BBCWorld’s New York Stories with @BBCJoePascal tonight at 20:30 ET pic.twitter.com/rtijcbupgw — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 22, 2018

“I would ask him what his get-out number is,” Noah said in an interview with BBC World that aired Tuesday night.

“Because I do believe he has one,” he added. “I think if people came together and offered him the right amount of money, he would take it.”