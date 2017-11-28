COMEDY
11/28/2017

Trevor Noah Mockingly Praises Trump's 'Right Racism' Of 'Pocahontas' Slur

"Now I know your first instinct is to be disgusted, but we have to give credit to the president," said "The Daily Show" host.
By Lee Moran

Trevor Noah sarcastically congratulated Donald Trump on Monday night for bringing back his “Pocahontas” nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

The president used his oft-repeated slur at a White House event honoring Native Americans earlier in the day.

“Now I know your first instinct is to be disgusted, but we have to give credit to the president because at least he did the right racism,” said Noah, who then imagined how Trump could have made the situation even worse.

Check out the clip above.

