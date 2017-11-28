Trevor Noah Mockingly Praises Trump's 'Right Racism' Of 'Pocahontas' Slur

Tonight at 11/10c, Trump kicks off the week by calling Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” while honoring Navajo veterans. pic.twitter.com/1pPXBoXhRC— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 28, 2017
Trevor Noah sarcastically congratulated Donald Trump on Monday night for bringing back his “Pocahontas” nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
The president used his oft-repeated slur at a White House event honoring Native Americans earlier in the day.
“Now I know your first instinct is to be disgusted, but we have to give credit to the president because at least he did the right racism,” said Noah, who then imagined how Trump could have made the situation even worse.
