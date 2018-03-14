Trevor Noah thinks he’s pinpointed one of President Donald Trump’s conditions.

In a behind-the-scenes clip published online by “The Daily Show” on Tuesday, the comedian lightheartedly suggested that Trump was suffering from “xenophobic FOMO” (Fear of Missing Out).

As evidence, Noah used Trump’s idea to make his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall see-through so that officials can check whether cartel members are on the other side.

“That’s like such a weird thing to say,” said Noah. “That’s like saying ‘I need my wall to my neighbor to be see-through because what if my neighbor is jacking off, then I won’t know?’”