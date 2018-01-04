Trevor Noah: Trump-Bannon Feud Is Like 'Alien vs. Sexual Predator'

Trevor Noah is unsure who to root for in President Donald Trump’s feud with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” Noah admitted that he “enjoyed watching this fight.”

The feud flared after excerpts from Michael Wolff‘s new book “Fire and Fury” said that Bannon had labeled Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential election as “treasonous.”

“Steve Bannon beefing with President Trump? It’s like ‘Alien vs. Sexual Predator,’” Noah quipped.