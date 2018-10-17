Trevor Noah: Count On Trump To Create Random Suspects For Obvious Crimes

President Donald Trump ’s theory that “ rogue killers ” could be to blame for Jamal Khashoggi ’s disappearance looks even shakier with the latest reports that Saudi operatives tortured and murdered the Washington Post journalist while a top Saudi diplomat watched. But this probably won’t be the last time Trump lets his imagination run wild, host Trevor Noah said on “The Daily Show.”

“How does Trump always try to find a way to introduce random suspects into the most obvious crimes?” Noah asked Tuesday night. “I would hate to play Clue with Trump. It’d be so frustrating. He’d be like, ‘Could it have been Col. Mustard or maybe it was the shoe from Monopoly. We don’t know! Nobody knows. Either way, case closed.’”