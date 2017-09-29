Trevor Noah dissected the GOP’s proposed new tax reform policy on Thursday’s “The Daily Show.” And the comedian didn’t like what he discovered.

After finding out that President Donald Trump may stand to financially benefit personally in several ways from the new plan, Noah asked whether it was just “a cash cow for Trump?”

“I’m starting to wonder if the only reason he ran for president was to lower his own taxes,” Noah added. The comedian then suggested there may be a silver lining, however, should Congress end up passing the measures.

“Because it means he might resign the second he signs this thing into law,” Noah joked. “He might just be like, ‘And, done. O.K., that’s it for me, America. You’ve been great. Good luck with North Korea. I’m out. Bye bye!’”