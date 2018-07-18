Trevor Noah Is Lights Out On Trump's Walk-Back Of Putin Summit Remarks

Trevor Noah noticed that President Donald Trump ’s convoluted explanation of what he really meant to say at the Helsinki summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin was interrupted by the lights going out.

In an entire segment devoted to Trump’s walk-back of remarks he made that gave credence to Putin’s denials that Russia didn’t meddle in the 2016 U.S. election, the comedian zinged the commander in chief for calling his alleged slip of the tongue a “double negative.”