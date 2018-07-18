COMEDY
07/18/2018 10:13 am ET

Trevor Noah Is Lights Out On Trump's Walk-Back Of Putin Summit Remarks

"The Daily Show" host explained why he and electricity have had enough of the president.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Trevor Noah noticed that President Donald Trump’s convoluted explanation of what he really meant to say at the Helsinki summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin was interrupted by the lights going out.

“Even electricity is tired of Trump’s bullshit,” “The Daily Show” host cracked om Tuesday.

In an entire segment devoted to Trump’s walk-back of remarks he made that gave credence to Putin’s denials that Russia didn’t meddle in the 2016 U.S. election, the comedian zinged the commander in chief for calling his alleged slip of the tongue a “double negative.”

Watch Noah’s scorching reply below:

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Trump And Putin
headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics And Government Vladimir Putin Trevor Noah The Daily Show
Trevor Noah Is Lights Out On Trump's Walk-Back Of Putin Summit Remarks
CONVERSATIONS