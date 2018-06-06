Trevor Noah: How Weird Is It That No One Wants To Visit The White House Anymore?

President Donald Trump’s national anthem party at the White House on Tuesday didn’t escape the notice of Trevor Noah.

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles were supposed to visit the White House but the president scrubbed that event after hearing only about 10 players were planning to attend.

“Can we just acknowledge how weird it is that under Trump no one wants to visit the White House anymore?” Noah asked on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”

Noah also warned Trump that there were some very good reasons to not take on Eagles fans.