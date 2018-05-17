Trevor Noah Skewers Betsy DeVos With Fake For-Profit University Ad

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos came under the scrutiny of “The Daily Show” on Wednesday night.

Host Trevor Noah shone a light on how fraudulent for-profit universities are “poised to make a comeback” after DeVos dismantled the Department of Education team dedicated to investigating fraud.

“So Betsy DeVos is stopping the people who are stopping the fraud,” said Noah. “She is like a reverse superhero. You know, flies into a bank robbery to help the robbers.”

He then recruited regular contributor Roy Wood Jr. to make a “more accurate” spoof ad promoting a fictional version of one of these “shady schools.”