Trevor Noah Defines Just How Hasty 'Sham' FBI Kavanaugh Probe Was

"This is the same FBI that came after me for duplicating a copy of 'Rambo III' on VHS but they don't have time for the Supreme Court," "The Daily Show" host said.
By Ron Dicker

Trevor Noah has issues with how fast the FBI conducted its “sham” investigation into sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But the White House doesn’t, claiming the FBI report clears the judge for confirmation because it did not corroborate Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that he attacked her at a party in high school.

“I don’t know if I can call a five-day investigation sufficient,” Noah said on “The Daily Show” Thursday. “Although I get why the White House thinks it is. They’ve never spent five consecutive days on anything. They’re probably like, ‘This investigation was so thorough, it lasted half a Scaramucci.’”

Reports that the FBI failed to contact dozens of potential witnesses also rankled the host.

“This is the same FBI that came after me for duplicating a copy of ‘Rambo III’ on VHS, but they don’t have time for the Supreme Court,” Noah said.

Watch above. It’ll take a little less time than the FBI’s investigation.

