Trevor Noah Defines Just How Hasty 'Sham' FBI Kavanaugh Probe Was

Trevor Noah has issues with how fast the FBI conducted its “sham” investigation into sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But the White House doesn’t, claiming the FBI report clears the judge for confirmation because it did not corroborate Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that he attacked her at a party in high school.
“I don’t know if I can call a five-day investigation sufficient,” Noah said on “The Daily Show” Thursday. “Although I get why the White House thinks it is. They’ve never spent five consecutive days on anything. They’re probably like, ‘This investigation was so thorough, it lasted half a Scaramucci.’”
Reports that the FBI failed to contact dozens of potential witnesses also rankled the host.
“This is the same FBI that came after me for duplicating a copy of ‘Rambo III’ on VHS, but they don’t have time for the Supreme Court,” Noah said.
