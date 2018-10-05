Trevor Noah Defines Just How Hasty 'Sham' FBI Kavanaugh Probe Was

“I don’t know if I can call a five-day investigation sufficient,” Noah said on “The Daily Show” Thursday. “Although I get why the White House thinks it is. They’ve never spent five consecutive days on anything. They’re probably like, ‘This investigation was so thorough, it lasted half a Scaramucci.’”

Reports that the FBI failed to contact dozens of potential witnesses also rankled the host.

“This is the same FBI that came after me for duplicating a copy of ‘Rambo III’ on VHS, but they don’t have time for the Supreme Court,” Noah said.