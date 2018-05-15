Trevor Noah: 'I Don’t Watch Fox News' And Neither Should You

Trevor Noah says his fans should not watch Fox News.

“We seldom engage with Fox News. And, that’s been because, as Trevor, I don’t watch Fox News,” “The Daily Show” host said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that was published on Monday.

“I encourage my audience to not watch Fox News,” Noah added. “I don’t think you should put yourself through that.”

Noah also said he wasn’t sure if he’d want to host the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, given the backlash that fellow comedian and “Daily Show” alum Michelle Wolf endured following her performance at this year’s event.

“I honestly don’t know. I don’t know. Because I think of what the intention is. What am I trying to do? What is the dinner trying to do? What is it for? And, after this dinner, I ask that question even more now,” he said.