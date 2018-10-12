Trevor Noah Calls Fox News The 'Phony Victims Unit'

Fox News has been in outrage overdrive since former Attorney General Eric Holder encouraged Democrats this week to get tougher against Republicans.

But “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah was having none of it on Thursday, instead relabeling the network “Fox News: Phony Victims Unit.”

While campaigning for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Holder riffed on the famous Michelle Obama quote “When they go low, we go high” ― giving it what many on the left have seen as a much-needed revision.

“No, when they go low, we kick them,” Holder said. “That’s what this new Democratic Party is about.”

Fox News jumped on Holder, saying his comments ― which they selectively quoted from his full statement ― were an attempt to incite violence against the right. In his full statement, Holder actually specified that “kick ’em” doesn’t mean doing anything inappropriate or illegal, only that Democrats need to get tough.

But Fox News personalities already had the red meat they needed for their audience. “Really? This is the top cop under Barack Obama?” Sean Hannity said. “From hope and change to kick ’em on the ground?”

Noah pointed out the irony in Hannity’s complaint.