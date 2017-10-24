“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah bashed Fox News on Monday night over its differing coverage of the Harvey Weinstein and Bill O’Reilly sexual harassment scandals.

Noah applauded the conservative network’s rigorous reporting of the mounting allegations against the movie mogul in recent weeks. But then he slammed Fox News for not applying the same standard to its former anchor. In fact, Fox re-signed O’Reilly to a $100 million contract after he paid $32 million to settle a sexual harassment case.

“So we know that Fox News not only knew what O’Reilly was up to for a long time, they even hid some of it,” said Noah. “Which means that while Fox News may be woke in the streets, they are definitely enablers in the sheets.”