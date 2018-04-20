Trevor Noah Unloads On Gun Owners' Stupid Accidents

Trevor Noah is determined to shine a light on all the dumb gun accidents that seem to take place on a regular basis in America.

The comedian launched a new segment on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show” titled “A Series Of Gunfortunate Events”

“Since the Parkland shooting, not a lot of progress has been made in terms of legislation,” said Noah. “So for now, we’ll have to rely on these good guys with guns.”

For the bit’s debut, Noah gave honorable mentions to a teacher who left his gun in a public restroom and the guy who shot himself while grocery shopping. But he concluded with a real doozy of a story, involving a cop, a third-grader and a loaded gun.