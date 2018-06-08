On Thursday night’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah dubbed sign-carrying Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins a “genius” for his unique brand of activism.

Jenkins silently slammed President Donald Trump’s attacks on NFL players who have taken a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality. During a press conference, Jenkins pointed out to reporters — on cue-card-like signs — the significant numbers of African Americans who have been imprisoned and shot by police. He also hailed NFL players who have contributed time and money to help the poor and demonstrated against racial injustice.

Noah called the strategy “‘Love, Actually’ for justice” — referring to the movie and its hand-written love messages. More accurately, in Jenkins’ case, it was “Love, Blacktually,” said Noah.

Check it out in the video above.

Noah also skewered Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt for his “little side hustles” on the taxpayer tab, like having an aide on a federal salary help find a Chick-fil-A franchise for his wife to run.

“You’re the head of a major government agency with influence over some of the biggest corporations in the world and you use decide to abuse your position to get your wife a chicken store?” asked Noah.

“My man, focus,” Noah said. “You have all that power. You’ve got to think bigger. It’s like he’s Thanos and he’s using the Infinity Gauntlet to cut the line at Disney World.”