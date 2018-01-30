Trevor Noah Calls Out Hillary Clinton, And He's Not Joking

A recent report that Hillary Clinton in 2008 failed to fire an adviser accused of sexual harassment, despite the urging of her campaign manager, got Trevor Noah going on “The Daily Show” Monday.
The host criticized her for not only keeping Burns Strider on the payroll (at reduced pay) but also for reassigning the whistleblower, who was on staff.
Clinton’s tweets pledging her support for the woman after the article came out rang a false note, said Noah.
“It feels like Hillary is not only trying to dodge all the blame, she wants to present herself as having always been on this woman’s side, which doesn’t fly,” he said.
Noah noted that Strider went on to work for another organization that did fire him for alleged sexual harassment.
“So you could argue that if Hillary had fired him, she would have been protecting many women, instead of just herself,” he said.
You can watch the whole segment below. The meat of his commentary begins at about the two-minute mark.