Trevor Noah Calls Out Hillary Clinton, And He's Not Joking

A recent report that Hillary Clinton in 2008 failed to fire an adviser accused of sexual harassment, despite the urging of her campaign manager, got Trevor Noah going on “The Daily Show” Monday.

The host criticized her for not only keeping Burns Strider on the payroll (at reduced pay) but also for reassigning the whistleblower, who was on staff.

Clinton’s tweets pledging her support for the woman after the article came out rang a false note, said Noah.