Trevor Noah Slams Kevin Spacey For Choosing 'The Worst Time' To Come Out

Trevor Noah ripped into Kevin Spacey last night for his decision to come out of the closet following sexual harassment allegations made against him by actor Anthony Rapp.

Rapp, who is currently starring in “Star Trek: Discovery,” alleged on Sunday that Spacey made sexual advances towards him at a party in 1986 when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Spacey responded with a tweet early Monday morning in which he denied any memory of the incident and then pivoted away from the accusation by revealing for the first time that he has had relationships with woman and men and that he “chose now to live as a gay man.”

Noah addressed the sequence of events on his show Monday night, pointing out the absurdity of using coming out as a defense for sexual harassment allegations.

“Why is the twist always that Kevin Spacey is the bad guy? And talk about the worst time to go public with your sexuality,” Noah says in the above clip. “I mean it’s always good to live your truth, but don’t use it to get out of trouble. Like, imagine if a cop pulled him over. He’d be like ‘Sir, are you drunk? I need you to come out of the vehicle.’ He’s like, ‘That’s not the only thing I’m willing to come out of…’”