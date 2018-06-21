Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen went to a Mexican restaurant for dinner on Tuesday night, but she left the eatery after protesters started heckling her, chanting “Shame!”
“I get why it’s not a good look to torment Latino kids and then go and get your Taco Tuesday on. But let’s be honest. There’s no place that she could have gone to eat without looking bad,” Trevor Noah said on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”
So, what was Noah’s advice for Nielsen?
“I’m just saying if you’re in charge of an evil family-destroying policy, maybe just pop in a Lean Cuisine for the night. That’s what you should do. Stay in.”
