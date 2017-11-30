Trevor Noah Sends Matt Lauer Off To The 'Perv News Network'

Trevor Noah said he was going to start his Wednesday show the same way the “Today” show started theirs: by discussing the firing of longtime co-host Matt Lauer.

“This whole situation is so shitty for women,” Noah said after showing a clip of Savannah Guthrie announcing Lauer’s termination. “Because no matter how or where it happens, you’re losing. Either it’s happening to you, or it’s your coworker who is accused, and now it’s your show that’s affected.”

Noah took a moment to name all the newsmen who have been fired in recent month amid sexual harassment allegations.

“Soon they’ll have enough guys to start their own Perv News Network,” he said. “It almost felt like we heard it all, but then Matt Lauer comes along and finds new ways to be repulsive.”