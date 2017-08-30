Trevor Noah Defends Melania Trump For Traveling To Texas In Stilettos

Trevor Noah wants people online to cut first lady Melania Trump some slack.

On “The Daily Show” Tuesday, the host called out everyone who’d earlier criticized her after she was pictured wearing high-heeled, black stilettos before she boarded a flight from the White House to Texas with President Donald Trump.

When they touched down to survey the damage from Hurricane Harvey, she’d changed into sneakers.

“I don’t know why anyone should care what anyone wears when they’re on their way to help people,” Noah said. “Like who cares?”

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Some people took issue with first lady Melania Trump for wearing these high heels before boarding a flight with President Donald Trump from the White House to Texas on Tuesday.

Noah said no one took issue with the fashion choices of Pope Francis, even though he “looks like he’s going to a P. Diddy party.”

And while the comedian acknowledged some people’s point that it was “about sensitivity” and that “you don’t wear things like that to a disaster zone,” he said that the first lady “lives in a permanent disaster zone and that’s what she always wears.”