Trevor Noah 'Fires' Michelle Wolf From 'The Daily Show'

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” Noah feigned indignation over the jokes that Wolf made about President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Michelle should have had the decency not to comment on women’s appearances in any way, shape or form,” Noah deadpanned. “She’s a comedian for God’s sake, not the president.”

Although she left her job on his late-night comedy show last December, that didn’t stop Noah from using a Trump catchphrase from “The Apprentice” to give Wolf her marching orders.