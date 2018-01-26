Trevor Noah Mocks Republican Conspiracy Theories On Russian Probe

Conservatives pushing a conspiracy theory that the FBI is out to get President Donald Trump under the guise of probing his alleged Russian ties have pushed Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” too far.

The late-night host explained on his show Thursday how Republicans were citing texts of FBI officials that insulted Trump and referenced a “secret society” to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation.

But what really troubled Noah was the conundrum created by now-fired FBI agent Peter Strzok, who worked for Mueller. Text messages from 2016 revealed that Strzok called Trump an “idiot,” remarks the president later deemed “a treasonous act.”

“If someone thinks Trump is an idiot, you don’t want that person investigating him,” Noah said. “On the other hand, if you don’t think Trump’s an idiot, then you’re the idiot.”