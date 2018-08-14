Trevor Noah: 'Omarosa! How Can You Say That About The President ... ?'

In a rare understatement, Trevor Noah noted Monday that the tell-all book by fired White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, Unhinged, is “making major headlines.”

The former “Apprentice” contestant had said Sunday on “Meet the Press” that President Donald Trump has declined mentally and is a con and a racist.

This prompted Noah to say in a gruff voice: “Omarosa! How can you say that about the president ... three years after we all said that about the president? How?”

The “Daily Show” host added: “Seriously, though, Omarosa had to spend a year in the White House to learn that Donald Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing. I can’t wait for her next book, Donald Trump: Something’s Wrong With His Hair.”