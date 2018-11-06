Trevor Noah Has A Big Idea For Getting Everyone To Vote, And It Begins With O

Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” was overwhelmed by the wave of celebrities campaigning in the final hours of the midterm elections, especially one who knocked on doors in Georgia for Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor.

“Damn! Oprah coming to your door and asking for your vote. It has to be the most effective thing ever,” Noah said Monday night. “Seriously, like if Oprah showed up at my house and asked me to do anything, you better believe I’m doing it. And I’m talking anything.

“If she was like, ‘I need you to hide this dead body,’ I’d be like, ‘Wow, I get to hide a dead body for Oprah!’”

But Noah saw some flaws in the plan to have Oprah canvassing neighborhoods.

“If I knew that Oprah might show up at my house, I’m staying home all day,” he said. “Yeah, I’m not going to leave to vote in case I miss Oprah.”

Instead, Noah said, there’s a better way to have Oprah get out the vote.

“You know what they should do if they want people to go vote?” he said. “They need Oprah to hide in one random voting booth somewhere in America. And then when someone comes up, just pop out like, ‘It’s me, Opraaaaaaaaaah!’”