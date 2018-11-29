Trevor Noah Blasts Paul Manafort For 'Resting Snitch Face'

Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” has refocused his attention on the Russia investigation ― which President Donald Trump calls a “witch hunt” ― after news reports put the spotlight on Paul Manafort again.

“You may remember a few months ago special counsel Robert Mueller convinced Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, to flip against Trump,” Noah said on Wednesday’s show. “But now it turns out Manafort may have double flipped.”

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Manafort’s lawyer had briefed Trump’s lawyers on discussions with federal investigators regarding Manafort’s plea deal.

“That’s right,” Noah said. “Resting Snitch Face over here has apparently been telling Trump what’s happening in the Mueller investigation. Yeah, telling him everything that Mueller’s thinking about, what they’re doing. It’s like when your friend takes a test in the second period, and then at recess he tells you what to expect when you go in for the test. Yeah, although I bet even with the answers, Trump could still mess it up.”

Mimicking Trump’s voice, Noah said: “I can’t remember the answer. I’m just going to put B.”

Then, as an investigator: “Did you ever meet with Vladimir Putin?”

“B.”