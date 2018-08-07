Trevor Noah Pleads With Trump To Start A Feud With Him

The dispute between President Donald Trump and NBA star LeBron James got the Trevor Noah treatment on “The Daily Show” on Monday.

“The president is beefing with LeBron,” Noah said, noting that Trump tweeted about James after the basketball player criticized the president in an interview with Don Lemon.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Noah pointed out that Trump has had disputes with U.S. Reps. Frederica Wilson, Maxine Waters and John Lewis, the Rev. Al Sharpton and NBA star Stephen Curry.

“So once again, President Trump is feuding with a famous black person who dared to criticize him,” Noah said. “And now it’s got all this attention, which makes me wonder ...

“What do I have to do? Why do you ignore me, Donald? Every night I’m out here! We even wrote a book!”

Then he held up the book, The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, before adding, “What do I have to do?”