Trevor Noah Says He's 'Proud Of President Trump' – Here's Why

The White House meeting Tuesday of President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi went viral because of the fireworks over border wall funding that got captured by the television cameras.

But Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” found it to be noteworthy for another reason.

Trump insisted that if Congress did not approve money to build a wall along the southern border of the United States, he would not approve financing to keep the federal government operating and would take the blame for shutting it down.

“I don’t know if you realize how monumental this moment is,” Noah said. “Donald Trump just agreed to take blame for something. This is the same guy who keeps Mike Pence around just to blame farts on.”

Noah added: “Today I’m proud of President Trump because taking blame shows some personal growth on his part. Although, if we’re being honest, he probably just thinks that if the government shuts down there’ll be nobody there to impeach him.”