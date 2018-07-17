Trevor Noah Proclaims Monday A Very Good Day For Putin

Monday was a very good day “if your name is Vladimir Putin,” Trevor Noah proclaimed on “The Daily Show.”

He took a look at the news conference held by U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Putin after their private meeting in Helsinki.

Noah showed a clip in which Trump says that both the United States and Russia are to blame for the breakdown of their relationship.

“Now, in Trump’s defense,” Noah said, “he has a good point. Sure, on the one hand, Russia messed with the U.S. by meddling in the elections. But on the other hand, America held elections. So they were asking for it.”